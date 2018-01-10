PChome C2C platform reaches 200 million merchandise items

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based web portal and online shopping operator PChome Online has indicated its C2C platform has seen the number of listed merchandise items increase to 200 million.

The C2C platform reached 100 million listed items in November 2016, PChome Online noted.

PChome Store, PChome Online's subsidiary B2B2C online shopping platform, has about 200 million merchandise items, and Ruten, PChome Online's joint-venture C2C operator, has 147 million.

In comparison, Singapore-based C2C operator Shopee in the Taiwan market had 240 million merchandise items in August 2017.