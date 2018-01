PChome Store completes private placement

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based online shopping service provider PChome Store has disclosed it has raised NT$399.993 million (US$13.33 million) by issuing 7.843 million new shares at NT$51.00 per unit via private placement.

PChome Store was spun off from web portal and e-commerce operator PChome Online in 2010.

The new investment will be used mainly to strengthen B2B2C, B2C and C2C mobile shopping services, said PChome Store, which faces strong competition from Singapore-based Shopee in the Taiwan market.