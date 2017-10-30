Online retailer unveils logistics center in northern Taiwan

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 30 October 2017]

TV and online shopping service operator momo.com has disclosed it has inaugurated an automated logistics center in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, with utilization of logistics capacity standing at 70% currently and expected to rise to 100% by year-end 2017.

Occupying a 2.6-hectare plot, the center has floor space totaling 82,650 square meters. The land is rented from the city government, and the company invested NT$4.1 billion (US$135 million) in constructing the center, which has a rooftop PV system that can generate electricity equivalent to carbon reductions of 633 metric tons annually.

The center can ready merchandise items within 10 minutes of receiving the order for delivery and has maximum daily handling capacity of 144,000 items, it said.

The center is a BOO (build, own, operate) development project pursuant to Act for Promotion of Private Participation in Infrastructure Projects, which gives it a five-year business income tax exemption.