PChome Online to enhance partnerships, logistics

Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 December 2017]

Taiwan-based web portal and online shopping service operator PChome Online will seek to strengthen partnerships with own-brand vendors, enhance logistics capability and increase marketing budgets, according to company president Kevin Tsai.

PChome Online will cooperate with startup businesses to provide online ticketing services, Tsai said.

PChome Online has increased the number of cooperative car fleets for B2B logistics services to 10-12 and will add more car fleets in 2018, Tsai noted.

Facing strong competition from Singapore-based Shopee, which operates C2C and B2B2C online shopping services in the Taiwan market, PChome Online will enhance marketing by increasing budgets, Tsai indicated.

PChome Online is mulling establishing retail stores and giving priority to supermarkets, Tsai said.