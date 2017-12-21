Taipei, Sunday, December 24, 2017 02:33 (GMT+8)
mostly clear
Taipei
19°C
PChome Online to enhance partnerships, logistics
Heemie Weng, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 December 2017]

Taiwan-based web portal and online shopping service operator PChome Online will seek to strengthen partnerships with own-brand vendors, enhance logistics capability and increase marketing budgets, according to company president Kevin Tsai.

PChome Online will cooperate with startup businesses to provide online ticketing services, Tsai said.

PChome Online has increased the number of cooperative car fleets for B2B logistics services to 10-12 and will add more car fleets in 2018, Tsai noted.

Facing strong competition from Singapore-based Shopee, which operates C2C and B2B2C online shopping services in the Taiwan market, PChome Online will enhance marketing by increasing budgets, Tsai indicated.

PChome Online is mulling establishing retail stores and giving priority to supermarkets, Tsai said.

UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link