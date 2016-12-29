On-Bright to see revenues hit NT$1 billion in 4Q16

Commercial Times, December 29; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 December 2016]

Analog IC vendor On-Bright Electronics is expected to see its revenues reach NT$1 billion (US$30.96 million) in the fourth quarter of 2016 thanks to orders from the smartphone sector in China, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

China-based smartphone vendor Oppo has continued pulling orders for fast-charging ICs bucking seasonal effects, said the paper.

On-Bright posted revenues of NT$3.338 billion in the first 11 months of 2016, increasing 17.66% from a year earlier.

The company is expected to garner net profits of NT$250 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, bringing net earnings for all of the year to NT$800 million or over NT$18 per share, said the paper, citing estimates from securities investment firms.

The company's stock price rose NT$3.50 to finish at NT$221.00 on the Taiwan's OTC securities market during the December 28 session.