On-Bright reports increased revenues for April

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 11 May 2017]

Power management (PWM) IC vendor On-Bright Electronics saw its revenues expand 31.5% on month and 8.1% on year to NT$336 million (US$11.11 million) in April. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$988 million, edging up 2.5% from a year earlier.

Increased shipments of networking chips and smartphone-use fast charging chips drove up revenues in the month, according to a Chinese-language udn.com report.

Shipments of the company's fast charging chips are expected to continue gaining momentum in the latter half of the second quarter, added the report.

Despite increased sales for April, the company's stock price dipped NT$4.50 to finish at NT$205.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 11 session