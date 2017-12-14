STMicroelectronics acquires Atollic

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 14 December 2017]

STMicroelectronics has announced its acquisition of software-development tools specialist Atollic. Atollic is the supplier of TrueStudio, an integrated development environment (IDE) for the embedded development community focusing on Arm Cortex-M microcontrollers, like ST's STM32 family of 32-bit MCUs.

Created by a team of dedicated software tools experts, TrueStudio is recognized as a leading open-source Eclipse-based IDE platform and already supports the STM32 family of Cortex-M based MCUs, ST said, adding the acquisition will allow the company to guide the future evolution of the features of TrueStudio with the STM32 ecosystem to a fully integrated software solution.

"The outstanding quality and depth of the STM32 MCU portfolio and its easy-to-use development ecosystem has positioned ST as a leader in embedded systems," said Michel Buffa, Microcontroller Division general manager, STMicroelectronics. "That position, and working closely with Atollic for many years as a top Gold Partner, has shown us the professional features and value TrueStudio has delivered to demanding developers and will soon give STM32 developers a major competitive advantage with the availability of the STM32 TrueStudio IDE for free."

"As a leading software development tools vendor on the global market, I am delighted to see our tool and highly skilled professional team joining STMicroelectronics, a world leader in the 32-bit microcontroller market," said Lars-Erik Stenkil, Atollic CEO.

ST has acquired Atollic for a cash payment of US$7 million, funded with available cash, and a deferred earn-out contingent on certain conditions, which ST currently estimates will be about US$1 million.