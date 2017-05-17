Ardentec expanding automotive MCU testing business in Japan

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 17 May 2017]

Ardentec has expanded its automotive MCU testing business in Japan, which will further buoy its sales performance starting in the second quarter of 2017, according to industry sources.

Ardentec has been engaged in the auto MCU field for five years, and the efforts are about to bear fruit. The Taiwan-based provider of IC testing solutions has grown its auto MCU testing business particularly in Japan, and will be working with its Japan-based clients to further develop the business, the sources indicated.

Sales generated from the auto MCU sector will start making a positive contribution to Ardentec's revenues in the second quarter of 2017, the sources said. The testing firm is expected to enjoy sequential revenue growth during the quarter and the second half of the year, the sources noted.

In addition, Ardentec has reportedly obtained orders for car electronics from Renesas and also orders of logic IC testing from Toshiba, the sources observed.

Ardentec has responded saying it does not comment on specific customers and orders.

Ardentec reported revenues of NT$587 million (US$19.5 million) for April 2017, up 28.3% on year but down 7.3% sequentially. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through April grew 37.4% from a year ago to NT$2.39 billion.

Market watchers expect Ardentec to post single-digit sequential growth in second-quarter revenues.

In other news, Ardentec will complete installing first-phase cleanroom and facilities at its new plant in Nanjing, China in the first quarter of 2018, according to industry sources. The testing company is expected to expand substantially its revenue scale in 2020, driven by robust demand from China, said the sources.