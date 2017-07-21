Taipei, Friday, July 21, 2017 23:52 (GMT+8)
Ardentec obtains testing orders for car-use chips from TI
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 July 2017]

Taiwan-based Ardentec has grabbed testing orders for car-use chips from Texas Instruments (TI), which will buoy its sales performance in the third quarter, according to industry sources.

Ardentec has also expanded its automotive MCU testing business in Japan, and has reportedly obtained orders for car electronics from Renesas, said the sources. The Taiwan-based provider of IC testing solutions is looking to grow revenues generated from the auto sector substantially in the second half of 2017, the sources indicated.

Industrial control is another market of Ardentec set to grow its business, the sources noted. Ardentec will become one of the few backend houses in Taiwan relying less on mass-market applications such as PCs and handsets, the sources said.

Ardentec is expected to post record revenues in the third quarter, the sources said. Recognized revenues generated from RFIC testing specialist Giga Solution Tech are another contributing factor.

Ardentec posted revenues of NT$1.87 billion (US$61.5 million) in the second quarter of 2017, up 3.8% sequentially. Revenues for the first half of 2017 increased 34.8% on year to NT$3.67 billion.

Ardentec reported net profits surged 115% from a year ago to NT$228 million in the first quarter of 2017. EPS for the first quarter came to NT$0.49 compared with NT$0.23 during the same period in 2016.

In addition, Ardentec is buying RFIC testing specialist Giga Solution Tech's remaining shares for NT$24 each for a total of about NT$1 billion, with the acquisition scheduled to be completed later in the third quarter of 2017. Ardentec completed its acquisition of a controlling stake in Giga Solution in September 2016.

In addition to TI, Infineon, NXP and Freescale are reportedly other major IDM clients of Ardentec.

