Taipei, Saturday, March 25, 2017 10:18 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
16°C
Ardentec to complete acquisition of Giga Solution in 3Q17
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

Taiwan-based Ardentec, which holds a 63.84% stake in RFIC testing specialist Giga Solution Tech, is buying Giga Solution's remaining shares with the acquisition scheduled to complete in the third quarter of 2017.

Ardentec said it is looking to acquire Giga Solution's remaining shares for NT$24 (US$0.79) each, or a total of about NT$1 billion. Giga Solution will delist from the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) after the acquisition closes.

Specializing in testing services for logic and memory chips, Ardentec expects its merger with Giga Solution to create a synergy.

In addition, Ardentec plans to distribute a cash dividend of NT$1.25 for 2016 on net profits of NT$908 million or NT$1.92 per share.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link