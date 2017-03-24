Ardentec to complete acquisition of Giga Solution in 3Q17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

Taiwan-based Ardentec, which holds a 63.84% stake in RFIC testing specialist Giga Solution Tech, is buying Giga Solution's remaining shares with the acquisition scheduled to complete in the third quarter of 2017.

Ardentec said it is looking to acquire Giga Solution's remaining shares for NT$24 (US$0.79) each, or a total of about NT$1 billion. Giga Solution will delist from the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) after the acquisition closes.

Specializing in testing services for logic and memory chips, Ardentec expects its merger with Giga Solution to create a synergy.

In addition, Ardentec plans to distribute a cash dividend of NT$1.25 for 2016 on net profits of NT$908 million or NT$1.92 per share.