Ardentec breaks ground for new plant in Nanjing
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 25 April 2017]

Taiwan-based Ardentec, which specializes in testing services for logic and memory chips, has recently broken ground for a new plant in Nanjing, China where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is also constructing a new 12-inch fab.

Ardentec's Nanjing plant will be ready for pilot production by the end of 201, followed by volume production in the first half of 2018, according to a recent Chinese-language Commercial Times report. The facility will obtain testing orders placed by TSMC's Nanjing fab, said the report, without citing its source.

Ardentec's new Nanjing plant will also be vying for backend testing orders from Tsinghua Unigroup, which is building a memory plant in Nanjing, the report noted.

Ardentec in October 2016 disclosed plans to establish a new plant in Nanjing for up to US$45 million. The plant will be engaged in IC testing and other related businesses, said the company, which provides test services to fabless firms, IDMs and pure-play foundries.

According to TSMC, its new Nanjing fab will directly enter 16nm FinFET chip production with target production capacity of 20,000 wafers monthly. The facility is set to begin pilot production in the first half of 2018, followed by volume production in the second half of the year, Roger Luo, president for TSMC Nanjing, was quoted saying in previous reports.

