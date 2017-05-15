Ardentec 1Q17 profits hike over 100%

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 15 May 2017]

Taiwan-based Ardentec, which specializes in testing services for logic and memory chips, has reported net profits surged 115% on year to NT$228 million (US$7.6 million) in the first quarter of 2017.

Ardentec's EPS for the first quarter came to NT$0.49 compared with NT$0.23 during the same period in 2016.

Ardentec posted consolidated revenues of about NT$1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2017, up 40.6% on year but down 2.2% sequentially. The company generated a 27.02% gross margin in the first quarter, compared with 19.92% in the first quarter of 2016, while operating margin climbed to 17.45% from 10.5% a year earlier.

Ardentec also disclosed April revenues of NT$587 million, up 28.3% on year but down 7.3% sequentially. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through April grew 37.4% from a year ago to NT$2.39 billion.

Ardentec recently broke ground for a new plant in Nanjing, China where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is also constructing a new 12-inch fab. The plant will be engaged in IC testing and other related businesses.

In addition, Ardentec is buying RFIC testing specialist Giga Solution Tech's remaining shares for NT$24 each for a total of about NT$1 billion, with the acquisition scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2017. Ardentec holds a 63.84% stake in Giga Solution.