Orders for NOR flash, car electronics chips to buoy Ardentec revenues in 2H17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 September 2017]

Ardentec has landed a ramp-up of orders for NOR flash memory while seeing stable demand for car electronics chips from Renesas Electronics and Texas Instruments (TI), according to industry sources. Thanks to robust demand from the two fields, the IC testing house is expected to enjoy stable sales growth in the second half of 2017.

In addition to Renesas and TI, Ardentec has grabbed orders for car electronics chips, mainly MCUs, from NXP Semiconductors and Infineon Technologies, said the sources.

Meanwhile, orders for NOR flash chips placed by Macronix International are set to grow as a proportion of Ardectec's total revenues to more than 5% in the second half of 2017, the sources indicated.

Ardentec has also obtained testing orders for logic ICs from Toshiba, the sources said.

Ardentec has reported consolidated revenues for the first half of 2017 increased 34.8% from a year earlier to NT$3.67 billion (US$121.7 million). The company saw its net profits surge 44% on year during the six-month period with EPS reaching NT$1.03.

In addition, Ardentec's construction of a new plant in Nanjing, China is well on track, according to the company. The facility will be ready for volume production in the first half of 2018 following equipment move-in at the end of 2017.

Ardentec in October 2016 disclosed plans to establish the plant, which will be engaged in IC testing and other related businesses, for up to US$45 million.

Ardentec will also continue to expand production scale at its existing plants in Taiwan, Singapore and South Korea, the company added.