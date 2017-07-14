Inventec to see revenues increase in 2H17, says paper

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 14 July 2017]

Inventec will distribute dividends of NT$1.45 (US$0.05) in cash and is expected to see growing revenues in the second half thanks to orders for Apple's new HomePod, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Inventec's June consolidated revenues reached NT$41.9 billion, up 21.3% on month and 4.2% on year with combined consolidated revenues for the first half at NT$210.88, up 3.5% on year.

Inventec shipped 1.6 million notebooks in June, up 100,000 units from a month ago, and 8.65 million units in the first half, up 200,000 from volumes in first-half 2016.

Since the third quarter is the traditional peak season, clients are expected to increase their orders and Inventec's shipments will rise 5% sequentially. The company's smart handheld device shipments in the second half are also expected to be higher than in the first.

In additional news, Compal has announced June notebook shipments of 3.9 million units, up 800,000 from May.