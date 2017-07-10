Quanta, Wistron see June notebook shipment growths

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 July 2017]

Quanta Computer saw its notebook shipments reach 4.3 million units in June, up by 700,000 units from May, while Wistron's notebook shipments came to 1.8 million units, up by 100,000 units from the previous month.

Wistron has announced consolidated revenues of NT$69.8 billion (US$2.33 billion) for June, up 8.7% on month and 29.2% on year and NT$361.76 billion for the first half of 2017, up 28.6% on year.

Wistron shipped a total of 9.4 million notebooks in the first half of 2017, up by one million units from the first half of 2016, performing better than the company's original expectation.

Wistron pointed out that its LCD TV, LCD monitor and desktop shipments all enjoyed on-month shipment growths in June and its third-quarter notebook shipments are expected to stay flat from a quarter ago and may even grow slightly. Some market watchers believe Wistron's shipments will grow dramatically in the second half of 2017 because of orders for Apple's next-generation iPhones, but Wistron declined to comment on its orders.

Wistron has also been increasing its investments in plants in Kunshan, China and will begin recruiting new workers. But its labor costs are expected to rise as local IT makers have all been competing for workers.

Since Apple has recently cut its iPhone prices in India, Wistron, as an iPhone supplier in the India market, is also expected to benefit from increasing demand.

Quanta shipped 19.8 million notebooks in the first half of 2017, up 700,000 units on year, but its third-quarter shipments are expected to see limited growth due to the strong performance in the second quarter. However, Quanta vice chairman CC Leung still expects Quanta's second-half 2017 shipments to performance better than the first.

