Inductor makers Chilisin, Mag.Layers see May revenues increase

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 June 2017]

Taiwan-based Chilisin Electronics and Mag.Layers Scientific-Industrial, which manufacture inductors and power chokes, have reported on-year revenue increases for May 2017 of 7% and 12%, respectively.

Chilisin posted May revenues of NT$471 million (US$15.6 million), down 0.8% sequentially. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through May came to NT$2.28 billion, rising 11.3% on year.

Chilisin plans to expand production capacity for mini molding chokes by 200 million units per month with the new capacity to be installed in the third quarter of 2017, the company said. In addition, the company has completed development of new products including SAW (surface-acoustic-wave) filters and power modules, and has already delivered samples to customers.

Mag.Layers generated revenues of NT$254 million in May, up 6.2% on month. The company's revenues for the first five months of 2017 totaled about NT$1.2 billion, rising 3.1% on year.

Mag.Layers' inductors have reportedly cut into the supply chain of electric vehicle (EV) vendor Tesla with shipments set to kick off in the second half of 2017.