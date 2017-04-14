Taipei, Saturday, April 15, 2017 01:54 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
Tatung starts operating floating PV system in northern Taiwan
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 April 2017]

Tatung on April 13 inaugurated a PV system floating on an irrigation pond, its first floating PV system, in Taoyuan City, northern Taiwan. The system is able to generate 600,000kWh per year, equivalent to 317 metric tons in reduced carbon emissions, according to the company.

The system currently has an established capacity of 481.44kWp which can be further expanded to 2MWp.

The PV system is only the base of the company's decentralized smart microgrid solution, and, via Tatung's smart energy management system, can be further expanded with a storage system to realize the company's complete smart microgrid platform.

Categories: Green energy Solar

Tags: PV PV system Taiwan Tatung

Companies: Tatung

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link