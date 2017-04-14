Tatung starts operating floating PV system in northern Taiwan

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 April 2017]

Tatung on April 13 inaugurated a PV system floating on an irrigation pond, its first floating PV system, in Taoyuan City, northern Taiwan. The system is able to generate 600,000kWh per year, equivalent to 317 metric tons in reduced carbon emissions, according to the company.

The system currently has an established capacity of 481.44kWp which can be further expanded to 2MWp.

The PV system is only the base of the company's decentralized smart microgrid solution, and, via Tatung's smart energy management system, can be further expanded with a storage system to realize the company's complete smart microgrid platform.