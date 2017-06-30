MWC Shanghai 2017: QCT displaying new devices for telecom applications

Aaron Lee, Shanghai; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 June 2017]

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a server subsidiary of Quanta Computer, has participated at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Shanghai 2017 for the first time showcasing four new products that were developed with partners including VMware, Red Hat and Intel, for the telecom market.

QCT general manager Mike Yang pointed out that the company is currently talking to several telecom operators worldwide about cooperation, and is also pushing infrastructure for 5G telecom with partners to assist operators to establish cloud computing systems on open platforms.

Some market watchers pointed out that QCT used to focus on the datacenter market, especially service providers including Google, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft. However, since these clients have started shifting their orders to makers including Wiwynn and Inventec, QCT has been aggressively looking to acquire orders from second-tier Internet service providers and telecom operators are its new target.

Since most telecom operators have procured their equipment from telecom system suppliers for many years, and most of these systems have unique specifications, x86 server suppliers rarely had a chance to land orders from the market in the past. However, the market watchers expect x86 server suppliers to be able to penetrate into the market because of 5G technologies software defined characteristics.

At the show, QCT has showcased products including its QxStack VMware Cloud Foundation as well as QxStack Red Hat Open Stack and QxStor Red Hat Ceph Storage Edition management platforms.

QCT showcasing new solutions at MWC Shanghai 2017

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, June 2017