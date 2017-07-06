Taipei, Friday, July 7, 2017 21:48 (GMT+8)
Novatek 2Q17 revenues meet guidance
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 6 July 2017]

IC design houses Novatek Microelectronic saw its second-quarter revenues come within the company's guidance given in early May.

Novatek has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.88 billion (US$126.77 million) for June 2017, up 3.8% on year but down 3.4% on month. Revenues for the second quarter reached NT$11.81 billion, meeting the company's guidance range of between NT$11.5 billion and NT$11.9 billion.

Novatek's revenues for the second quarter were 8.1% higher than the prior quarter's levels. The company indicated previously both of its SoC and display driver IC product lines will generate higher sales in the second quarter, with the SoC segment registering the largest sequential increase followed by the large-size display driver IC segment.

Novatek's revenues totaled NT$22.73 billion for the first half of 2017, rising 1.4% from a year earlier.

Fellow LCD driver IC company Sitronix Technology saw its June revenues climb to a 7-month high of NT$857 million. Revenues for June 2017 represented increases of 20.6% sequentially and 10.4% on year.

Sitronix generated revenues of NT$2.32 billion in the second quarter, up 13.9% sequentially. The company's revenues for the first half of 2017 came to NT$4.35 billion, down 7.2% on year.

