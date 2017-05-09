Novatek expects to post 5-9% revenue growth in 2Q17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 9 May 2017]

IC design house Novatek Microelectronic expects to post revenues of between NT$11.5 billion (US$379.8 million) and NT$11.9 billion for the second quarter of 2017 representing a sequential increase of 5-9%.

Novatek's SoC and display driver IC product lines will both generate higher sales in the second quarter, with the SoC segment registering the largest sequential increase followed by the large-size display driver IC segment, according to company president Steve Wang.

Sales of Novatek's small-size display driver ICs will see the smallest sequential growth among the company's product lines in the second quarter, said Wang. Handset companies are engaged in inventory correction, while delaying the launch of new models due to changes made in their designs, Wang indicated. Demand for handsets is expected to pick up starting June, Wang said.

Novatek estimated its gross margin and operating margin for the second quarter at 27-28.5% and 11-12.5%, respectively.

Novatek reported consolidated revenues decreased 2.7% sequentially to NT$10.92 billion in the first quarter of 2017, as a result of seasonal factors and fewer working days during the quarter. Gross margin grew 0.29pp on quarter to 28.49%, however, thanks to "a combination of cost reductions and better product mix," the company said.

Novatek saw its net profits fall about 26% sequentially to NT$929 million in the first quarter, when the company suffered foreign exchange transaction losses of around NT$100 million. EPS for the quarter came to NT$1.53 compared with NT$2.06 in the prior quarter.

Novatek also reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.91 billion for April 2017, up 2.1% on year and 0.1% sequentially. Revenues came to NT$14.83 billion for the first four months of 2017, up 0.2% from a year ago.