Taipei, Thursday, May 11, 2017 09:24 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
31°C
Novatek expects to post 5-9% revenue growth in 2Q17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 9 May 2017]

IC design house Novatek Microelectronic expects to post revenues of between NT$11.5 billion (US$379.8 million) and NT$11.9 billion for the second quarter of 2017 representing a sequential increase of 5-9%.

Novatek's SoC and display driver IC product lines will both generate higher sales in the second quarter, with the SoC segment registering the largest sequential increase followed by the large-size display driver IC segment, according to company president Steve Wang.

Sales of Novatek's small-size display driver ICs will see the smallest sequential growth among the company's product lines in the second quarter, said Wang. Handset companies are engaged in inventory correction, while delaying the launch of new models due to changes made in their designs, Wang indicated. Demand for handsets is expected to pick up starting June, Wang said.

Novatek estimated its gross margin and operating margin for the second quarter at 27-28.5% and 11-12.5%, respectively.

Novatek reported consolidated revenues decreased 2.7% sequentially to NT$10.92 billion in the first quarter of 2017, as a result of seasonal factors and fewer working days during the quarter. Gross margin grew 0.29pp on quarter to 28.49%, however, thanks to "a combination of cost reductions and better product mix," the company said.

Novatek saw its net profits fall about 26% sequentially to NT$929 million in the first quarter, when the company suffered foreign exchange transaction losses of around NT$100 million. EPS for the quarter came to NT$1.53 compared with NT$2.06 in the prior quarter.

Novatek also reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.91 billion for April 2017, up 2.1% on year and 0.1% sequentially. Revenues came to NT$14.83 billion for the first four months of 2017, up 0.2% from a year ago.

Realtime news

  • Lite-On Technology sees decreased April revenues

    IT + CE | 12h 16min ago

  • Taiwan IC distributors April revenues decrease

    Bits + chips | May 10, 19:41

  • Japan IT Week to focus on IoT and embedded applications

    Before Going to Press | 11h 29min ago

  • China smartphone vendors pushing into overseas markets

    Before Going to Press | 11h 30min ago

  • Compal rumored to be working with Microsoft on smart voice recognition product

    Before Going to Press | 12h 7min ago

  • Compal president expects PC demand to return growth in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 12h 15min ago

  • Tatung sets up 430.08KWp PV system in northern Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 20:46

  • Neo Solar Power sees decreased April revenues

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 20:43

  • On-Bright reports increased revenues for April

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 20:42

  • PCB maker Unitech sees revenues up on year in April

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 20:42

  • Innolux to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$0.10

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 20:42

  • Chunghwa Telecom sees slight revenue increase in April

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 20:41

  • Novatek reports decreased earnings for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 20:40

  • China market: Smartphone vendors to step up purchases of CIS modules

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 20:12

  • Innolux nets NT$1.19 per share for 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 19:31

  • TSMC obtains 12nm chip orders from fabless firms

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 19:30

  • WT Micro expects to post 24-31% revenue growth in 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 19:30

  • SMIC expects revenues to drop 3-6% in 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | May 10, 19:08

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link