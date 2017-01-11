IC distributor Supreme enjoys record 2016 revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

Rising DRAM prices and robust handset component demand from China-based Oppo and Vivo buoyed Supreme Electronics' sales performance during 2016, which climbed to a record high of NT$111.35 billion (US$3.48 billion).

Supreme reportedly distributes memory products and AMOLED panels for Samsung Electronics. With DRAM prices continuing their rally, and chips and panel orders placed by smartphone vendors Oppo and Vivo staying strong, Supreme's revenues increased substantially in December and the fourth quarter of 2016, according to market watchers.

Supreme has reported consolidated revenues of NT$16.64 billion for December 2016, up 60.7% sequentially and 90.1% on year. The December revenues were also the highest monthly levels in the company's history.

Supreme generated NT$35.22 billion in fourth-quarter revenues, up 20.8% on quarter and about 55% compared to the same period in 2015. Revenues for all of 2016 surged 44.2% on year to a record NT$111.35 billion.