Robust memory, panel demand to drive Supreme sales growth in 2H17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

Taiwan-based Supreme Electronics, a major IC distributor for Samsung Electronics, is expected to report strong results for the second half of 2017 driven by rising memory prices and strong OLED panel demand, according to industry sources.

Samsung has raised its memory prices by 10-20% to reflect tight supply, while continuing to dominate the global market for OLED panels which will be increasingly adopted in smartphones. Supreme is benefiting from the surging demand for Samsung's components, the sources indicated.

Market watchers expect Supreme to post revenue growth of 5-10% sequentially in the third quarter, and generate record-high revenues in the fourth quarter.

Supreme has reported consolidated revenues of NT$30.96 billion (US$1.02 billion) for the second quarter of 2017, up 21% sequentially and 16.6% on year. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through August came to NT$78.73 billion, rising 18% from a year earlier.

Supreme's distributed Samsung products include DRAM and NAND flash memory chips, MCP solutions, and small- and medium-size LCD and OLED panels. Supreme also distributes panel products for AU Optronics (AUO) and BOE.