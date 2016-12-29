Taipei, Thursday, December 29, 2016 17:24 (GMT+8)
Egistec to swing back to profitability in 2016, says paper
EDN, December 29; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 December 2016]

Taiwan-based fingerprint sensor supplier Egis Technology (Egistec) is expected to swing back to profitability in 2016 as the earnings it is expected to generate in the fourth quarter will be sufficient to offset losses of NT$66 million (US$2.043 million) recorded in the January-September period, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Despite an 18.6% sequential decline in revenues to NT$245 million (NT$7.58 million) in November, Egistec is expected to see its revenues rebound significantly in December due to increasing orders for fingerprint sensors from Samsung Electronics, said the paper.

Continued orders from Samsung as well as new orders from Lenovo will keep the company's shipment momentum in the first quarter of 2017, the paper added.

Egistec posted revenues of NT$1.335 billion in the first 11 months of 2016, increasing 179.09% from a year earlier.

