Mag.Layers Scientific sees revenues up over 11% on year in 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 January 2017]

Passive component and module maker Mag.Layers Scientific Technics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$262 million (US$8.2 million) for December, decreasing 7.74% on month and 1.18% on year.

For all of 2016, revenues totaled NT$3.043 billion, growing 11.41% from a year earlier.

Mag.Layers reported earlier that its pre-tax earnings doubled on year to NT$329 million in the first three quarters of 2016, which translated into an EPS of NT$3.28 for the nine-month period.

The company's stock price rose NT$0.80 to finish at NT$52.60 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 6 session.