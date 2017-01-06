Taipei, Monday, January 9, 2017 15:47 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
19°C
Mag.Layers Scientific sees revenues up over 11% on year in 2016
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 January 2017]

Passive component and module maker Mag.Layers Scientific Technics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$262 million (US$8.2 million) for December, decreasing 7.74% on month and 1.18% on year.

For all of 2016, revenues totaled NT$3.043 billion, growing 11.41% from a year earlier.

Mag.Layers reported earlier that its pre-tax earnings doubled on year to NT$329 million in the first three quarters of 2016, which translated into an EPS of NT$3.28 for the nine-month period.

The company's stock price rose NT$0.80 to finish at NT$52.60 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 6 session.

Realtime news

  • Innolux ships 10.15 large-size panels in December

    Displays - Stockwatch | 18min ago

  • Sharp plans to set up OLED line at Foxconn factory in China, says Nikkei

    Displays | 19min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
AbonTouch
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link