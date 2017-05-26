Taipei, Friday, May 26, 2017 20:38 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
27°C
Passive component firm Chilisin puts increased focus on high-end products
Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 26 May 2017]

Power inductor and choke manufacturer Chilisin Electronics is expected to see growths in its revenues and earnings in the second quarter of 2017, as the company has increased focus on high-margin products for high-end smartphones, automotive and industrial applications, according to industry sources.

With its order visibility extending over two months, Chilisin is currently operating at 80-90% of its production capacity, said the sources.

The company recorded revenues of NT$1.332 billion (US$44.31 million) in first-quarter 2017. It posted revenues of NT$475 million (US$15.8 million) for April, increasing 19% from a year earlier. For the first four months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$1.807 billion, up 13% on year.

Meanwhile, new products, including SAW (surface acoustic wave) filers and power modules will help drive up the company's revenue growth in the second half of the year, said the sources.

The company's stock price rose NT$1.50 to finish at NT$87.10 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 25 session.

Innodisk
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link