Passive component firm Chilisin puts increased focus on high-end products

Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 26 May 2017]

Power inductor and choke manufacturer Chilisin Electronics is expected to see growths in its revenues and earnings in the second quarter of 2017, as the company has increased focus on high-margin products for high-end smartphones, automotive and industrial applications, according to industry sources.

With its order visibility extending over two months, Chilisin is currently operating at 80-90% of its production capacity, said the sources.

The company recorded revenues of NT$1.332 billion (US$44.31 million) in first-quarter 2017. It posted revenues of NT$475 million (US$15.8 million) for April, increasing 19% from a year earlier. For the first four months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$1.807 billion, up 13% on year.

Meanwhile, new products, including SAW (surface acoustic wave) filers and power modules will help drive up the company's revenue growth in the second half of the year, said the sources.

The company's stock price rose NT$1.50 to finish at NT$87.10 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 25 session.