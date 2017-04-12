Passive component firm Chilisin 1Q17 revenues rise 11%

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 April 2017]

Power inductor and choke manufacturer Chilisin Electronics' revenues increased 10.6% in the first quarter of 2017 from a year earlier to NT$1.33 billion (US$43.5 million).

Chilisin has reported consolidated revenues of NT$478 million for March 2017, up 26.1% sequentially and about 19% on year. Revenues for the first quarter hit the company's third-highest quarterly figure on record.

Chilisin credited its positive performance during the first quarter to shipments of its new miniature products, and automotive- and industrial-use inductors. Meanwhile, the arrival of new production capacity made a further contribution to Chilisin's first-quarter results, the company added.

In addition, Chilisin expects its acquisitions of chip resistor specialist Ralec Electronic and ferrite cores supplier Ferroxcube to diversify its product and customer bases. Both acquisitions are set for completion on June 30, 2017. Chilisin noted following the acquisitions, the company will put its development focus on high-current and high-frequency products.

Chilisin's investment in its Vietnam plant will also start bearing fruit and make a positive contribution to the company's future growth.