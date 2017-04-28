Taipei, Saturday, April 29, 2017 21:22 (GMT+8)
sunny
Taipei
27°C
MediaTek gross margin continues to fall
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 28 April 2017]

Taiwan-based IC design house MediaTek, which specializes in mobile SoC solutions, saw its gross margin reach a record low of 33.5% in the first quarter of 2017.

MediaTek's gross margin for first-quarter 2017 represented declines of 1pp sequentially and 4.6pp on year. The company posted consolidated revenues of NT$56.08 billion (US$1.86 billion) in the first quarter, down 18.3% on quarter and 0.3% compared to the same period in 2016.

MediaTek generated operating profits of NT$1.21 billion in the first quarter of 2017, down 69.6% sequentially and 72.5% on year, while operating margin fell 3.6pp on quarter and 5.7pp from a year earlier to 2.2%.

MediaTek saw its net profits climb 29.2% sequentially and 48.4% on year to NT$6.64 billion in the first quarter of 2017, thanks mainly to recognized gains from the sale of its China-based subsidiary AutoChips. EPS for the quarter came to NT$4.29.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link