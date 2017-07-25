MediaTek co-COO reportedly resigns

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

Jeffrey Ju has resigned as MediaTek's co-COO, and transitioned to become a consultant, according to media reports in Taiwan.

Ju handed in his resignation as co-COO in early July, according to a recent Chinese-language Commercial Times report. Joe Chen, the other MediaTek co-COO, has taken over Ju's responsibilities.

MediaTek, in 2015, adjusted its organizational structure by setting up two business groups, wireless products and home entertainment, with the former led by Ju and the latter led by Chen. Ju and Chen were both named MediaTek's co-COOs at the end of the year.

Ju reportedly has been held responsible for the decline in MediaTek's smartphone chip shipments and market share since 2016, and therefore resigned as co-COO.

MediaTek has not made an official comment on the reports.

In addition, MediaTek chief marketing officer Johan Lodenius has also resigned, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA). MediaTek responded saying Lodenius' resignation is due to an organizational adjustment.

MediaTek appointed Lodenius as corporate VP and CMO at the end of 2012. Lodenius was previously CEO of Coresonic, a Swedish developer of digital signal processor technology for the wireless industry, acquired by MediaTek earlier in 2012. Prior to Coresonic, Lodenius served as senior VP of marketing and product management for Qualcomm's chipset division from 1996-2004.