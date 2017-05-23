China outpaces Taiwan in IC design, backend industry output value

Claire Sung, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 23 May 2017]

The output value of both China's IC design and backend industry sectors has already outpaced that of their counterparts in Taiwan. According to the China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA), the output value of China's IC design and backend industry sectors came to CNY35.16 billion (US$5.1 billion) and CNY33.65 billion (US$4.88 billion), respectively, in the first quarter of 2017.

According to the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (TSIA), the output value of Taiwan's IC design and backend industry sectors reached NT$139.8 billion (US$4.5 billion) and NT$110.8 billion (US$3.6 billion), respectively, in the first quarter.

Taiwan's IC manufacturing industry sector remained ahead of China's in the first quarter of 2017. The output value of Taiwan's IC manufacturing sector came to NT$320.8 billion (US$10.3 billion) during the quarter, while that of China's IC manufacturing sector arrived at CNY26.62 billion (US$3.86 billion), according to statistics from TSIA and CSIA.

Nevertheless, the output value of China's IC manufacturing industry sector for first-quarter 2017 increased 25.5% on year, while that of Taiwan's IC manufacturing sector grew by a smaller 8.6%, the statistics show.

The output value of China's IC design industry sector climbed 23.8% from a year ago in the first quarter of 2017, whereas that of Taiwan's IC design sector fell 3.7% on year, according to the statistics.

The output value of China's IC backend industry sector for first-quarter 2017 represented a 11.2% on-year increase, while that of Taiwan's IC packaging and testing sectors grew 5.5% and 10.8%, respectively, on year, the statistics reveal.

The overall output value of China's IC industry came to CNY95.43 billion (US$13.85 billion) in the first quarter of 2017, rising 19.5% from a year earlier, CSIA disclosed. Meanwhile, that of Taiwan's IC industry grew by a smaller 5% on year to NT$571.4 billion (US$18.3 billion), according to TSIA.