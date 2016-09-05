BenQ Materials to shut down factory in southern Taiwan

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 September 2016]

Polarizer maker BenQ Materials will close its factory in Southern Taiwan Science Park at the end of September and lay off 247 employees, according to the company.

However, the R&D unit with 51 employees at the factory will remain in operation, BenQ Materials noted.

Since BenQ Materials mainly relies on materials imported from Japan, the company has faced increased material costs due to appreciation of the Japanese Yen and continual drops in product price and therefore suffered a net loss per share of NT$0.24 for the first quarter of 2016 and NT$0.21 for the second.

The shutdown of the factory is to reduce overall operating costs and concentrate production of polarizers at two factories in northern Taiwan, BenQ Materials explained. Equipment of two production lines at the factory to be shut down will be shifted to the two factories in northern Taiwan, BenQ Materials said.