Capacity expansion puts pressure on polarizer pricing
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 18 May 2017]

Polarizer pricing is coming under downward pressure as a result of capacity expansion by makers, according to industry sources. Prices had been stable in 2017 untill the second quarter, and the pressure on pricing is expected to increase in second-half 2017.

China-based makers Shenzhen Sapo Photoelectronic and Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics, Taiwan-based Chimei Materials Technology and South Korea-based LG Chem and Samsung SDI have expanded or are expanding polarizer production capacities, resulting in potential oversupply, the sources said.

BenQ Materials has posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.078 billion (US$101 million), gross margin of 14.92%, net operating profit of NT$125.4 million, net profit of NT$154.5 million and net EPS of NT$0.48 for first-quarter 2017. It suffered net operating losses in the third and fourth quarters of 2016, but turned profitable in first-quarter 2017 after the company managed to reduce production cost and hike production efficiency by closing two polarizer production lines in southern Taiwan and concentrating production at three others in northern Taiwan, the company noted.

BenQ Materials has 90% of consolidated revenues coming from polarizers currently, and 70% of the polarizer sales come from its parent company, LCD panel maker AU Optronics (AUO), and 30% from China-based panel makers, the company said. In terms of applications, TVs account for 40% of the polarizer revenues, notebooks and desktop monitors for 40%, and handsets for 20%.

BenQ Materials has also stepped into production of contact lenses which have been available for sale in Taiwan, China, Malaysia, Singapore and other markets, the company noted.

It will begin production of new silicone hydrogel disposable contact lens in second-half 2017, and is poised to produce other biomedical products, looking to hike the revenue proportion for biomedical products from 10% currently to 50% in 2020.

