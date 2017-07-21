Self-serving store brings business opportunities to IT suppliers

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 July 2017]

Self-serving stores have grown to become a popular application in the IT and retail channel markets recently, prompting smart retailing hardware suppliers to turn aggressive about obtaining orders from such channel retailers.

China-based Alibaba's Taocafe self-serving store opened in Hangzhou, China recently and attracted IT players' attention about the application.

Industrial PC (IPC) player Advantech pointed out that self-serving stores stand a good chance of becoming a new trend and for the system to work stably, two key technologies are necessary: machine vision and e-payment.

Most of the existing technologies are already capable of satisfying retailers' hardware demand and problems are mainly lying on whether software is able to meet retailers' needs and whether retailers are willing to invest in establishing the system.

Currently, self-serving store and smart retailing system applications are still at the beginning of the development phase, but hardware suppliers are still aggressively developing solutions to prepare for potential business opportunities.

Alibaba's Taocafe self-serving store

Photo: Company