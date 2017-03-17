Nichia, Osram promoting laser diode-based projectors

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

Nichia and Osram Opto Semiconductors are looking to boost adoption of laser diode lighting sources for projectors, and as a result, many projector vendors, including ViewSonic, Seiko Epson, Vivitek, BenQ and Optoma, are expected to launch laser diode-based models in 2017, according to projector industry sources in Taiwan.

While Nichia currently dominates global supply of laser diode lighting sources, Osram Opto Semiconductors has extended its strength in LED lighting to laser diodes to compete with Nichia, the sources said. As a laser diode lighting module costs US$80-100 and a projector is likely to be equipped with three modules, laser diode-based projectors are expensive and thus have so far not been popular, the sources noted.

Shuji Nakamura, one of the three Nobel laureate in physics in 2014, has set up China-based SorraLaser for R&D of laser lighting based on semi-polar GaN (gallium nitride) laser technology developed by US-based Sorra, the parent company of the former, the sources indicated. SorraLaser has cooperated with China-based Shen Zhen Appotronics Technology to develop laser diode-based projectors specifically for sale in the China market, the sources noted.

A laser diode-based projector

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, March 2017