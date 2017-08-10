Taipei, Friday, August 11, 2017 15:58 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Taiwan IC industry output value drops in 2Q17, says TSIA
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 10 August 2017]

Taiwan's IC industry, consisting of designers, manufacturers, packaging and testing houses, generated output value of NT$572.6 billion (US$18.9 billion) in the second quarter of 2017, down 4.8% on year, according to data compiled by the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (TSIA) and Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center (IEK) under the government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute.

The output value of Taiwan's IC manufacturing sector dropped 3.7% from a year earlier to NT$306 billion in the second quarter of 2017, according to the data. The foundry sector slipped 2.1% on year to NT$267.8 billion in output value during the quarter while the memory and other IC manufacturing segments fell 13.4% to NT$38.2 billion.

The output value of Taiwan's IC design industry sector declined 11.3% from a year ago to NT$150.6 billion in the second quarter of 2017, the data showed. For all of 2017, the output value of Taiwan's IC design sector is forecast to decrease 5.3% on year to NT$618.4 billion, while the IC manufacturing sector will grow 2.3% to NT$1,363.4 billion.

As for backend, Taiwan's IC packaging sector generated output value of NT$82.5 billion in the second quarter of 2017, up 3.1% on year, while the testing sector output value slipped 1.5% to NT$33.5 billion, according to the data. For all of 2017, the output value of Taiwan's IC packaging sector is forecast to increase 2.4% on year to NT$331.5 billion while the testing sector will grow 2.2% to NT$143.1 billion.

In 2016, all of Taiwan's IC industry sectors except the memory and other non-foundry IC manufacturing segments registered on-year growth in production value. Overall IC industry output value rose 8.2% to NT$2,449.3 billion.

In other news, the output value of both China's IC design and backend industry sectors has already outpaced that of counterparts in Taiwan. The output value of China's IC design and backend industry sectors came to CNY373.5 billion (US$56 billion) and CNY360 billion, respectively, in the first half of 2017, while the output value of Taiwan's IC design and backend industry sectors reached NT$290.4 billion and NT$226.8 billion, according to statistics from TSIA and the China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA).

Taiwan's IC manufacturing industry sector remained ahead of China's in the first half of 2017. The output value of Taiwan's IC manufacturing sector came to NT$626.8 billion while that of China's IC manufacturing sector arrived at CNY257 billion, according to the statistics.

ic

Taiwan IC industry output value drops in 2Q17.
Photo: Digitimes file photo

Realtime news

  • SAS turns profitability, Gigastorage remains in the red in 2Q17

    Green energy | 22min ago

  • Motherboard players see improved results in July

    IT + CE | 30min ago

  • Taiwan government to foster 30,000 startups in 3 years via direct investment

    IT + CE | 39min ago

  • Hiwin sees tight capacity as orders increase

    IT + CE | 44min ago

  • China market: BOE announces plans to build its 2nd 10.5G line

    Displays | 48min ago

  • Demand for upstream passive component materials rising

    Bits + chips | 50min ago

  • PWM IC firm GMT net profits fall 8.4% in 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 52min ago

  • Amtran reports 3rd consecutive quarterly losses for 2Q17

    Displays | 54min ago

  • Lite-On Semi reports EPS of NT$0.84 for 1H17

    Bits + chips | 55min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Yilan Science Park
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link