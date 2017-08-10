Taiwan IC industry output value drops in 2Q17, says TSIA

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 10 August 2017]

Taiwan's IC industry, consisting of designers, manufacturers, packaging and testing houses, generated output value of NT$572.6 billion (US$18.9 billion) in the second quarter of 2017, down 4.8% on year, according to data compiled by the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (TSIA) and Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center (IEK) under the government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute.

The output value of Taiwan's IC manufacturing sector dropped 3.7% from a year earlier to NT$306 billion in the second quarter of 2017, according to the data. The foundry sector slipped 2.1% on year to NT$267.8 billion in output value during the quarter while the memory and other IC manufacturing segments fell 13.4% to NT$38.2 billion.

The output value of Taiwan's IC design industry sector declined 11.3% from a year ago to NT$150.6 billion in the second quarter of 2017, the data showed. For all of 2017, the output value of Taiwan's IC design sector is forecast to decrease 5.3% on year to NT$618.4 billion, while the IC manufacturing sector will grow 2.3% to NT$1,363.4 billion.

As for backend, Taiwan's IC packaging sector generated output value of NT$82.5 billion in the second quarter of 2017, up 3.1% on year, while the testing sector output value slipped 1.5% to NT$33.5 billion, according to the data. For all of 2017, the output value of Taiwan's IC packaging sector is forecast to increase 2.4% on year to NT$331.5 billion while the testing sector will grow 2.2% to NT$143.1 billion.

In 2016, all of Taiwan's IC industry sectors except the memory and other non-foundry IC manufacturing segments registered on-year growth in production value. Overall IC industry output value rose 8.2% to NT$2,449.3 billion.

In other news, the output value of both China's IC design and backend industry sectors has already outpaced that of counterparts in Taiwan. The output value of China's IC design and backend industry sectors came to CNY373.5 billion (US$56 billion) and CNY360 billion, respectively, in the first half of 2017, while the output value of Taiwan's IC design and backend industry sectors reached NT$290.4 billion and NT$226.8 billion, according to statistics from TSIA and the China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA).

Taiwan's IC manufacturing industry sector remained ahead of China's in the first half of 2017. The output value of Taiwan's IC manufacturing sector came to NT$626.8 billion while that of China's IC manufacturing sector arrived at CNY257 billion, according to the statistics.

