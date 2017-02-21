Taipei, Tuesday, February 21, 2017 18:52 (GMT+8)
Taiwan IC production value to rise 5.8% in 2017, say TSIA and IEK
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 21 February 2017]

The production value of Taiwan's IC industry, consisting of designers, manufacturers, packaging and testing houses, will increase 5.8% in 2017 reaching NT$2,591.6 billion (US$84.1 billion), according to forecast made by the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (TSIA) and Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center (IEK) under the government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute.

The IC testing segment will have the largest growth among all Taiwan's IC industry sectors in 2017. The production value of Taiwan's IC testing sector is forecast to climb 12.4% to NT$157.3 billion in 2017, while the IC packaging segment will increase 7.5% on year to NT$348.2 billion.

Taiwan's foundry segment is set to generate production value of NT$1,272.4 billion in 2017, up 10.8%, while the production value of the overall IC manufacturing sector will grow a smaller 4.9% on year to NT$1,397.1 billion, according to the forecast.

Taiwan's IC design sector led by MediaTek is forecast to generate production value of NT$689 billion in 2017, up 5.5% on year.

