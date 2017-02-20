Taipei, Monday, February 20, 2017 22:12 (GMT+8)
Taiwan IC production value rises 8.2% in 2016, say TSIA and IEK
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 20 February 2017]

Taiwan's IC industry, consisting of designers, manufacturers, packaging and testing houses, generated production value of NT$2,449.3 billion (US$79.5 billion) in 2016, increasing 8.2% on year, according to data compiled by the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association (TSIA) and Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center (IEK) under the government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute.

Taiwan's IC Industry generated NT$644.2 billion in production value in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 14.4% on year but down 2.3% sequentially, the data show.

Taiwan's IC design sector generated production value of NT$159.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, down 10.4% on quarter and 0.6% from a year earlier, while the production value of the manufacturing sector increased 0.5% sequentially and 23.2% on year to NT$358.7 billion, according to the data.

Within the IC manufacturing sector, the production value coming from pure-play foundries rose 29.1% from a year ago and 0.5% sequentially to NT$313.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, while the production value of the memory segment fell 6% on year but grew 0.6% on quarter to NT$46.8 billion.

Taiwan's IC design sector generated NT$653.1 billion in production value in all of 2016, up 10.2%, while the production value of the manufacturing sector grew 8.3% on year to NT$1,332.4 billion, according to the data.

The production value of the foundry segment came to NT$1,148.7 billion in 2016, up 13.8%, while that of the memory segment fell 16.8% on year to NT$183.7 billion.

