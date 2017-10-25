Audix to ramp up shipments of VCM components

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

IC distributor and component maker Audix will ramp up monthly shipments of its VCM (voice coil motor) components to 50 million units in October and November, according to industry sources. With its VCMs, Audix has reportedly cut into the supply chain for Apple's new iPhone devices.

Audix with its VCMs used for handset camera modules has also entered the supply chains of China-based Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, the sources indicated. Audix reportedly manufactures VCMs on a contract basis for TDK and Mitsumi.

Shipments of Audix' VCMs climbed to 45 million units in September, the sources said. Robust shipments of its VCMs will buoy profits generated by the company's contract manufacturing business in the fourth quarter, the sources noted. Audix is expected to see its overall profits reach a record high in 2017, according to the sources.

In addition, Audix continues to expand its offering for automotive applications including VCMs, relays, transformers, tire pressure detectors, and is shipping related components to China's supply chain for Volkswagen's joint ventures locally, the sources noted. Audix is also looking to enter the supply chains for Japan- and Korea-based automakers, the sources said.

Audix has responded saying the company does not comment on specific customers or orders.

Audix has reported operating profits of NT$454 million (US$15 million) on revenues of NT$7.89 billion for the first three quarters of 2017. Net EPS for the nine-month period came to NT$3.26.

Audix enjoys strong VCM demand for smartphone cameras.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, October 2017