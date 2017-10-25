Taipei, Thursday, October 26, 2017 07:32 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
19°C
Audix to ramp up shipments of VCM components
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

IC distributor and component maker Audix will ramp up monthly shipments of its VCM (voice coil motor) components to 50 million units in October and November, according to industry sources. With its VCMs, Audix has reportedly cut into the supply chain for Apple's new iPhone devices.

Audix with its VCMs used for handset camera modules has also entered the supply chains of China-based Huawei, Oppo and Vivo, the sources indicated. Audix reportedly manufactures VCMs on a contract basis for TDK and Mitsumi.

Shipments of Audix' VCMs climbed to 45 million units in September, the sources said. Robust shipments of its VCMs will buoy profits generated by the company's contract manufacturing business in the fourth quarter, the sources noted. Audix is expected to see its overall profits reach a record high in 2017, according to the sources.

In addition, Audix continues to expand its offering for automotive applications including VCMs, relays, transformers, tire pressure detectors, and is shipping related components to China's supply chain for Volkswagen's joint ventures locally, the sources noted. Audix is also looking to enter the supply chains for Japan- and Korea-based automakers, the sources said.

Audix has responded saying the company does not comment on specific customers or orders.

Audix has reported operating profits of NT$454 million (US$15 million) on revenues of NT$7.89 billion for the first three quarters of 2017. Net EPS for the nine-month period came to NT$3.26.

VCM for smartphone cameras

Audix enjoys strong VCM demand for smartphone cameras.
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, October 2017

Realtime news

  • ARM pledges cooperation with Taiwan firms in AI, IoT applications

    IT + CE | 11h 35min ago

  • Test solutions provider Chroma eyeing AI-based smart production

    Bits + chips | 11h 41min ago

  • China likely to hike antitrust tariffs on Korea polysilicon

    Before Going to Press | 12h 5min ago

  • LCD panel oversupply may happen in 2019, says Innolux

    Before Going to Press | 12h 10min ago

  • HPE, Wiwynn to make Microsoft Project Olympus servers

    Before Going to Press | 12h 13min ago

  • Taiwan market: NCC encourages LTE Wi-Fi services

    Before Going to Press | 12h 17min ago

  • Qualcomm CEO reportedly meets Taiwan vice premier over antitrust fine

    Before Going to Press | 12h 21min ago

  • Merry Electronics nets NT$615 million in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 12h 29min ago

  • Yageo nets NT$3.64 billion January-September

    Before Going to Press | 12h 32min ago

  • UMC shipments equivalent to 1.75 million 8-inch wafers in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Oct 25, 18:56

  • Genius Electronic Optical nets NT$3.01 per share for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Oct 25, 18:53

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link