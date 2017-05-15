Taipei, Tuesday, May 16, 2017 22:19 (GMT+8)
Digitimes Research: China smartphone-use AP shipments to grow over 10% sequentially in 2Q17
Osiris Hu, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Monday 15 May 2017]

Shipments of smartphone-use application processors (APs) in the China market are expected to grow 10.5% on quarter but decline 10.8% on year to 129.85 million units in the second quarter of 2017, according to Digitimes Research.

Among chipset suppliers, MediaTek is expected to see its AP shipments edge up a mere 5% sequentially in the second quarter due to a late launch of its high-end Helio X30 chips, while facing increasing competition in the price-sensitive entry-level to mid-range chipset segment, Digitimes Research said.

Qualcomm is likely to see its AP shipments increase 12.7% on quarter in the China market in the second quarter, buoyed by the launch of an array of high-end smartphone models powered by its chips in the quarter and increasing shipments of its chips to the mid-tier smartphone segment.

Smartphone AP shipments by Spreadtrum Communications are expected to surge 19.5% on quarter during the March-June period on growing shipments of its SC9820 SoCs to the domestic and overseas market. Additionally, a rebound in the white-box smartphone market and price advantage will also help Spreadtrum ramp up its shipments in the second quarter, Digitmes Research commented.

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
