Quanta revenues rise almost 20% on year in February

Quanta Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$74.145 billion (US$.39 billion) for February 2017, representing a 7.28% drop on month and 19.38% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$154.107 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 26.13% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed 0.77% and finished at NT$64.30 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 10, 2017.
Quanta Computer: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
74,145
|
(7.3%)
|
19.4%
|
154,107
|
26.1%
Jan-17
|
79,962
|
(23.8%)
|
33.1%
|
79,962
|
33.1%
Dec-16
|
104,970
|
13.4%
|
7.8%
|
893,992
|
(11.3%)
Nov-16
|
92,547
|
36.6%
|
5.3%
|
789,022
|
(13.3%)
Oct-16
|
67,739
|
(13.8%)
|
(24.6%)
|
696,476
|
(15.3%)
Sep-16
|
78,592
|
7.8%
|
(22.4%)
|
628,737
|
(14.1%)
Aug-16
|
72,929
|
1%
|
(19.8%)
|
550,145
|
(12.8%)
Jul-16
|
72,178
|
3.9%
|
(13.7%)
|
477,216
|
(11.6%)
Jun-16
|
69,446
|
(0.9%)
|
(34.8%)
|
405,038
|
(11.2%)
May-16
|
70,048
|
2.7%
|
(9.1%)
|
335,592
|
(4.1%)
Apr-16
|
68,182
|
(9.3%)
|
1%
|
265,544
|
(2.6%)
Mar-16
|
75,180
|
21.1%
|
(6.1%)
|
197,363
|
(3.8%)
Feb-16
|
62,109
|
3.4%
|
12.9%
|
122,183
|
(2.4%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017