Quanta revenues rise almost 20% on year in February

MOPS, March 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 March 2017]

Quanta Computer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$74.145 billion (US$.39 billion) for February 2017, representing a 7.28% drop on month and 19.38% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$154.107 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 26.13% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 0.77% and finished at NT$64.30 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 10, 2017.

Quanta Computer: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 74,145 (7.3%) 19.4% 154,107 26.1% Jan-17 79,962 (23.8%) 33.1% 79,962 33.1% Dec-16 104,970 13.4% 7.8% 893,992 (11.3%) Nov-16 92,547 36.6% 5.3% 789,022 (13.3%) Oct-16 67,739 (13.8%) (24.6%) 696,476 (15.3%) Sep-16 78,592 7.8% (22.4%) 628,737 (14.1%) Aug-16 72,929 1% (19.8%) 550,145 (12.8%) Jul-16 72,178 3.9% (13.7%) 477,216 (11.6%) Jun-16 69,446 (0.9%) (34.8%) 405,038 (11.2%) May-16 70,048 2.7% (9.1%) 335,592 (4.1%) Apr-16 68,182 (9.3%) 1% 265,544 (2.6%) Mar-16 75,180 21.1% (6.1%) 197,363 (3.8%) Feb-16 62,109 3.4% 12.9% 122,183 (2.4%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017