Digitimes Research: 9W LED light bulb prices in China rise in April
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 15 May 2017]

April 2017 average retail price for 7W LED light bulbs (40W incandescent equivalents) in the China market decreased 11.3% from February 2017 to CNY23.5 (US$3.4), while that for 9W models (60W incandescent equivalents) increased 9.3% to CNY31.7, according to Digitimes Research.

Average retail prices for 40W- and 60W-equivalent LED light bulbs in the Japan market in April stood at JPY1,300 (US$12.0) and JPY1,954 respectively, the former slipping 7.5% from February and the latter growing 3.2%, according to Digitimes Research's bimonthly report on LED lighting prices.

April average retail prices for 40W- and 60W-equivalent LED light bulbs in other markets were: KRW7,505 (US$6.8, down 4.3% from February) and KRW12,263 (down 0.2%) in South Korea; US$15.9 (down 4.8%) and US$19.2 (down 0.5%) in the US; EUR7.1 (US$7.8, up 1.4%) and EUR8.6 (down 6.5%) in Europe.

Philips 40W-equivalent LED light bulbs and Osram 60W-equivalent models for sale in the South Korea market had the highest average lumen-price ratios of 134.7lm/US$ and 231.9lm/US$ respectively in April. In terms of luminous efficiency, Mitsubishi Electric 40W-equivalent LED light bulbs and 60W-equivalent models available in the Japan market had the highest average level of 95.5lm/W and that of 108.2lm/W respectively in April.

