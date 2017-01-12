Taipei, Friday, January 13, 2017 12:17 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
16°C
Digitimes Research: December 7W LED light bulb prices in China market fall
Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Thursday 12 January 2017]

December 2016 average retail pricing for 7W LED light bulbs (equivalent to 40W incandescent ones) in the China market decreased 5.4% from October to CNY26.30 (US$3.80), while 9W models (equivalent to 60W incandescents) increased 0.3% to CNY30.40, according to Digitimes Research.

Average retail prices for 40W- and 60W-equivalent LED bulbs in Japan in December stood at JPY1,390 (US$12) and JPY1,902 respectively, growing 1.6% from October and slipping 0.5%, Digitimes Research indicated.

December average retail prices for 40W- and 60W-equivalent LED bulbs in other markets were: KRW7,957 (US$6.40, up 0.8% from October) and KRW12,238 (down 2.7%) in South Korea; US$15.90 (down 7.6%) and US$20.50 (down 2.4%) in the US; EUR7 (US$7.30, up 4.5%) and EUR9.40 (up 19.0%) in Europe.

Philips 40W-equivalent LED light bulbs and Osram 60W-equivalent models for sale in South Korea had the highest average lumen-price ratios of 133.3lm/US$ and 262.1lm/US$ respectively in December. In terms of luminous efficiency, Toshiba 40W-equivalent LED light bulbs and 60W-equivalent models available in Japan had the highest average level of 84.2lm/W and that of 107.8lm/W respectively in December.

Realtime news

  • Global PC shipments down slightly in 4Q16, says IDC

    Before Going to Press | Jan 12, 20:29

  • Global PC shipments in 4Q16 down 3.7% on year, says Gartner

    Before Going to Press | Jan 12, 20:14

  • Asia Pacific Telecom to upgrade academic research backbone to 100Gbps

    Before Going to Press | Jan 12, 20:13

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link