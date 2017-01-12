Digitimes Research: December 7W LED light bulb prices in China market fall

Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Thursday 12 January 2017]

December 2016 average retail pricing for 7W LED light bulbs (equivalent to 40W incandescent ones) in the China market decreased 5.4% from October to CNY26.30 (US$3.80), while 9W models (equivalent to 60W incandescents) increased 0.3% to CNY30.40, according to Digitimes Research.

Average retail prices for 40W- and 60W-equivalent LED bulbs in Japan in December stood at JPY1,390 (US$12) and JPY1,902 respectively, growing 1.6% from October and slipping 0.5%, Digitimes Research indicated.

December average retail prices for 40W- and 60W-equivalent LED bulbs in other markets were: KRW7,957 (US$6.40, up 0.8% from October) and KRW12,238 (down 2.7%) in South Korea; US$15.90 (down 7.6%) and US$20.50 (down 2.4%) in the US; EUR7 (US$7.30, up 4.5%) and EUR9.40 (up 19.0%) in Europe.

Philips 40W-equivalent LED light bulbs and Osram 60W-equivalent models for sale in South Korea had the highest average lumen-price ratios of 133.3lm/US$ and 262.1lm/US$ respectively in December. In terms of luminous efficiency, Toshiba 40W-equivalent LED light bulbs and 60W-equivalent models available in Japan had the highest average level of 84.2lm/W and that of 107.8lm/W respectively in December.