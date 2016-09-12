Digitimes Research: 7W and 9W LED light bulb pricing headed in different directions in China

Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Monday 12 September 2016]

August 2016 average retail price for 7W LED light bulbs (equivalent to 40W incandescent ones) in the China market increased 6.4% from June to CNY26.5 (US$4.0), while that for 9W models (equivalent to 60W incandescent ones) decreased 13.4% to CNY26.6, according to Digitimes Research.

Average retail prices for 40W- and 60W-equivalent LED light bulbs in the Japan market in August stood at JPY1,293 (US$13.0) and JPY1,961 respectively, with the former slipping 6.9% from June and the latter growing 7.0%, Digitimes Research indicated.

April average retail prices for 40W- and 60W-equivalent LED light bulbs in other markets were: KRW7,839 (US$7.1, up 1.2% from June) and KRW12,302 (down 0.3%) in South Korea; US$18.3 (up 8.9%) and US$20.3 (down 1.9%) in the US; EUR6.8 (US$7.7, down 4.7%) and EUR8.2 (down 5.6%) in Europe.

Philips 40W-equivalent LED light bulbs and Osram 60W-equivalent models for sale in the South Korea market had the highest average lumen-price ratios of 124.7lm/US$ and 201.8lm/US$ respectively in August. In terms of luminous efficiency, Toshiba 40W-equivalent LED light bulbs and Hitachi 60W-equivalent models available in the Japan market had the highest average level of 84.2lm/W and that of 109.2lm/W, respectively, in August.