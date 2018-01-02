China sees mixed price trends for LED light bulbs in December

Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

Average retail price for 7W LED light bulbs (equivalent to 40W incandescent ones) in the China market decreased 0.8% in December 2017 compared to CNY24.1 (US$3.9) seen two months earlier, while 9W models (equivalent to 60W incandescent) saw prices increase 20.9% to CNY28.4, Digitimes Research has found.

Average retail prices for 40W- and 60W-equivalent LED light bulbs in the Japan market in December stood at JPY2,246 (US$20.0) and JPY1,838 respectively, the former growing 6.4% from October and the latter slipping 2.0%, Digitimes Research data showed.

December average retail prices for 40W- and 60W-equivalent LED light bulbs in other markets were: KRW7,984 (US$7.2, up 0.1% from October) and KRW12,259 (down 0.3%) in South Korea; US$16.8 (down 0.6%) and US$20.0 (up 1.0%) in the US; EUR4.9 (US$5.8, up 2.1%) and EUR9.2 (down 3.2%) in Europe.

Philips 40W-equivalent LED light bulbs and Osram 60W-equivalent models for sale in the South Korea market had the highest average lumen-price ratios of 117.5lm/US$ and 259.0lm/US$ respectively in December. In terms of luminous efficiency, Mitsubishi Electric 40W-equivalent LED light bulbs and Toshiba 60W-equivalent models available in the Japan market had the highest average level of 95.5lm/W and 109.2lm/W respectively in December.