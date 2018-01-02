China sees mixed price trends for LED light bulbs in December

Average retail price for 7W LED light bulbs (equivalent to 40W incandescent ones) in the China market decreased 0.8% in December 2017 compared to CNY24.1 (US$3.9) seen two months earlier, while 9W models (equivalent to 60W incandescent) saw prices increase 20.9% to CNY28.4, Digitimes Research has found.
Average retail prices for 40W- and 60W-equivalent LED light bulbs in the Japan market in December stood at JPY2,246 (US$20.0) and JPY1,838 respectively, the former growing 6.4% from October and the latter slipping 2.0%, Digitimes Research data showed.
December average retail prices for 40W- and 60W-equivalent LED light bulbs in other markets were: KRW7,984 (US$7.2, up 0.1% from October) and KRW12,259 (down 0.3%) in South Korea; US$16.8 (down 0.6%) and US$20.0 (up 1.0%) in the US; EUR4.9 (US$5.8, up 2.1%) and EUR9.2 (down 3.2%) in Europe.
Philips 40W-equivalent LED light bulbs and Osram 60W-equivalent models for sale in the South Korea market had the highest average lumen-price ratios of 117.5lm/US$ and 259.0lm/US$ respectively in December. In terms of luminous efficiency, Mitsubishi Electric 40W-equivalent LED light bulbs and Toshiba 60W-equivalent models available in the Japan market had the highest average level of 95.5lm/W and 109.2lm/W respectively in December.