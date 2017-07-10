Taipei, Tuesday, July 11, 2017 06:14 (GMT+8)
Digitimes Research: June 7W, 9W LED light bulb prices in China market rise
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 10 July 2017]

June 2017 average retail pricing for 7W LED light bulbs (equivalent to 40W incandescents) in the China market increased 13.6% from April 2017 to CNY26.7 (US$3.9), while 9W models (equivalent to 60W incandescents) rose 1.6% to CNY32.2, according to Digitimes Research.

Average retail prices for 40W- and 60W-equivalent LED light bulbs in Japan in June stood at JPY1,417 (US$13.0) and JPY1,834 respectively, growing 9.0% from April and slipping 6.1%, Digitimes Research indicated.

June average retail prices for 40W- and 60W-equivalent LED light bulbs in other markets were: KRW7,590 (US$6.8, up 1.1% from April) and KRW12,480 (up 1.8%) in South Korea; US$17.20 (up 8.2%) and US$19 (down 1.0%) in the US; EUR6.20 (US$7.0, down 12.7%) and EUR8.30 (down 3.5%) in Europe.

Philips 40W-equivalent LED light bulbs and Osram 60W-equivalent models for sale in the South Korea market had the highest average lumen-price ratios of 140.2lm/US$ and 240.5lm/US$ respectively in June. In terms of luminous efficiency, Mitsubishi Electric 40W-equivalent LED light bulbs and 60W-equivalent models available in the Japan market had the highest average levels of 95.5lm/W and 108.2lm/W respectively in June.

