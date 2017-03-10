Digitimes Research: February 7W LED light bulb prices up, 9W down

Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Friday 10 March 2017]

February 2017 average retail prices for 7W LED light bulbs (equivalent to 40W incandescents) in the China market increased 0.8% from December 2016 to CNY26.5 (US$3.9), while 9W models (equivalent to 60W incandescents) decreased 4.6% to CNY29, according to Digitimes Research.

Average retail prices for 40W- and 60W-equivalent LED light bulbs in the Japan market in February stood at JPY1,406 (US$13) and JPY1,893 respectively, growing 1.2% from December and slipping 0.5%, Digitimes Research indicated.

February average retail prices for 40W- and 60W-equivalent LED light bulbs in other markets were: KRW7,842 (US$7.1, down 1.4% from December) and KRW12,293 (up 0.4%) in South Korea; US$16.70 (up 5%) and US$19.30 (down 5.9%) in the US; EUR7 (US$7.50, unchanged) and EUR9.20 (down 2.1%) in Europe.

Samsung Electronics 40W-equivalent LED light bulbs and Osram 60W-equivalent models in the South Korea market had the highest average lumen-price ratios of 117.4lm/US$ and 223.7lm/US$ respectively in February. In terms of luminous efficiency, Mitsubishi Electric 40W-equivalent LED light bulbs and 60W-equivalent models available in Japan had the highest average level of 95.5lm/W and that of 108.2lm/W respectively in February.