LED light bulb prices continue to fall
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 30 June 2017]

Although LED packaging prices have become stable due to tight supply of LED chips, LED light bulb vendors are under pressure to keep lowering retail prices, according to industry sources.

According to LEDinside, the average retail price for an LED light bulb equivalent to a 40W incandescent bulb in May 2017 dropped 1.9% on month to US$6.50, while a 60W-equivalent LED bulb slipped 0.6% to US$8.10. In the US, for example, Philips offered four 7W 470lm LED light bulbs for sale at US$16.48 in May (US$4.12 per bulb) and Cree offered eight 10W 815lm bulbs at US$36.99 (US$4.62 per bulb).

Philips has negotiated with its supply chain and is expected to lower retail prices for LED bulbs by less than 10% in the second half of 2017, the sources said.

To cope with continual drops in price, LED light makers/vendors have begun to hike voltage specifications from 9V to 12V, 18V or even 36V/48V, to decrease LED device costs by about 5% to offset drops in price through increasing power efficiency, the sources indicated. For example, Taiwan-based LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics produces 9V LED bulbs at luminous efficiency of 130lm/W currently, and will begin production of 12V and 18V models in early third-quarter 2017.

