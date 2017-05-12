WT Micro expects to post 24-31% revenue growth in 2Q17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 12 May 2017]

IC distributor WT Microelectronics expects to post revenues of between NT$37.5 billion (US$1.24 billion) and NT$39.5 billion for the second quarter of 2017, up 24-31% on year, with gross margin and operating margin estimated at 4.7-4.9% and 2.1-2.3%, respectively.

WT Micro indicated its handset clients continue to be engaged inventory correction. Sales generated from the handset sector will register a sequential decrease, the IC distributor said.

On the contrary, WT Micro expects to see sales generated from the PC, consumer electronics, industrial and car electronics enjoy sequential growth in the high-single to double-digit percent range.

WT Micro reported consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017 decreased 15.6% sequentially but increased 40.9% on year to NT$38.38 billion. Gross margin and operating margin for the quarter came to 4.68% and 2.13%, respectively.

WT Micro attributed its sequential revenue drop to inventory adjustments at its handset customers, as well as a seasonal slowdown in demand for PCs and consumer electronics devices. Sales generated from the car electronics sector were about flat on quarter, while those from the industrial product segment saw slight growth.

WT Micro generated net profits of NT$503 million in the first quarter of 2017, up 24.8% from a year earlier, with EPS reaching NT$1.06.

WT Micro reiterated its forecast that revenues for 2017 will register another sequential growth. The company posted record revenues of NT$144.15 billion in 2016.