ALi reports 5th consecutive quarterly loss in 1Q17

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 5 May 2017]

IC design house ALi, which specializes in set-top box (STB) chipset solutions, has reported a fifth consecutive quarterly loss in the first quarter of 2017 in which net losses came to NT$113 million (US$3.75 million) or NT$0.39 per share.

ALi disclosed consolidated revenues fell 9% sequentially to NT$755 million in the first quarter, as a result of fewer working days. Meanwhile, an unfavorable product mix dragged down the company's gross margin to 27% from 36% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Retail STB, pay-TV operator STB and others (non-STB) accounted for 45-50%, 40-45% and 5-10% of ALi's total revenues in the first quarter.