ALi losses expand in 2016

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 20 March 2017]

IC design house ALi, which specializes in set-top box (STB) chipset solutions, saw its net losses widen to NT$1.95 (US$0.06) per share in 2016 from NT$0.29 in 2015. The year 2016 also marked the company's second consecutive year of losses.

ALi reported consolidated revenues for 2016 decreased 6% on year to NT$3.4 billion, while net losses expanded to NT$575 million from NT$86 million in 2015. The company saw its net losses jump to NT$373 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with the overall losses of NT$202 million posted for the first three quarters of the year, due to the recognized goodwill impairment loss of NT$319 million from subsidiary Abilis Systems.

ALi plans to buy back 3.1 million shares from the local stock market at prices ranging from NT$13.50-24.15 during the period from March 20 to May 19. The repurchased treasury shares will be distributed to employees, the company said.

ALI's share price on the Taiwan Stock Exchange closed at NT$16.45 on March 20, down NT$0.55 or 3.2%.