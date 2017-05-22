ALi completes share repurchase

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 22 May 2017]

Set-top box (STB) solution provider ALi has repurchased about NT$46.95 million (US$1.56 million) worth, or 3.1 million units, of its common shares from the open market, according to a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). Average price per share was NT$15.15.

ALi planned to buy back up to 3.1 million of its own shares from March 20 to May 19 at prices between NT$13.50 and NT$24.15 per share. The bought-back shares will be distributed to employees.

ALi posted consolidated revenues of NT$1.05 billion for the first four months of 2017, down 15.9% on year.

ALi reported a fifth consecutive quarterly loss in the first quarter of 2017 in which net losses came to NT$113 million or NT$0.39 per share. Consolidated revenues fell 9% sequentially to NT$755 million in the first quarter, while gross margin slid to 27% from 36% in the fourth quarter of 2016.